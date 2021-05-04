Texas motorcyclist deaths increased despite less traffic in 2020

The pandemic lessened the number of people driving on the roads, but it didn't decrease the number of motorcyclist deaths in 2020.

Despite less traffic and less accidents involving motorcycles, the number of fatalities rose by 17 percent.

With just over 480 deaths last year, motorcycle fatalities account for 12 percent of all statewide fatalities.

During the month of May, the Texas Department of Transportation urges their "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" campaign to call attention to safety precautions that other motorists need to take to protect themselves and motorcyclists.

“May through October is an especially dangerous period for motorcyclists inTexas,”said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass.“Of all the motorcyclist deaths in Texas during2020, more than 61% happened in that period. It’s so important to remember that these motorcyclists don’t have the same protections that drivers in vehicles have,and that’s why we’re urging all motorists to stay watchful and alert when traveling alongside motorcycles so everyone can reach their destination safely.”

TxDOT recommends that people:

- Take extra care when making a left turn

- Pay special attention at intersections

- Give driving your full attention

- Look twice when changing lanes

- Give motorcyclists room when changing lanes

- Stay back

- Slow down

