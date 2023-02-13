Texas mother unknowingly drives past fatal car accident her son was in, police say

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Texas mother is warning others not to drink and drive after driving past her son's accident on her way to work - not knowing it was him.

As first published by ABC13, Elijah Rangel, 26, was killed after a driver slammed into him on February 4.

Investigators said the suspect, Erik Alonso Salinas, had failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn, effectively crashing into Rangel.

Investigators said Salinas exhibited signs of intoxication.

He is currently hospitalized and has not been charged yet, officials said.

Rangel's sister told ABC13 that he had been picking up donuts for his friends and their kids that morning.

She also said that their mother had driven past the accident on her way to work, unaware that it was her son who had been in the crash.

Rangel had been accepted into the Harris County Sheriff's Office Explorer Program prior to the accident, according to his sisters.

However, he ultimately decided to pursue his passion for art and was an up-and-coming local tattoo artist.

The family told ABC13 that Rangel now lives on in the tattoos he gave others.

Texas has consistently led the country in overall crashes and fatalities, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Harris County is reported to have the highest number of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in the state, with 243 lives lost.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements and expenses.

To donate, click here.