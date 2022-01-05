Corpus Christi native shot dead at Humble Chuck E. Cheese

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native died in an apparent shooting Friday night in Humble, Texas.

According to KPRC in Houston, Calogero Duenes was shot in the parking lot of a Chuck E. Cheese.

Police say he had gotten into an argument with another man who shot at him. The suspect ran off before police got there.

According to Duenes' wife, Amber Uresti, he was shot while holding his 6-year-old daughter's birthday cake. He also leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

“My three-year-old keeps saying the same thing, that ‘I saw Daddy lying on the floor — I saw Daddy on the floor,'" Uresti said. “My six-year-old cries herself to sleep. I mean she’s holding onto his shirt crying."

Uresti says she and Duenes had been together for 10 years, ever since the couple started dating while they were 15-year-old students at Ray High School.

“I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do without him," she said. "I mean it’s difficult. I mean he was awesome. He was a great father, a great husband, great provider. I mean, he was my world."

Duenes will be brought back to Corpus Christi to be buried.

A restaurant where the couple used to work is holding a fundraiser to help his family cover the funeral costs.

That event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Huerta's Tamales — a school-bus-turned-food-truck at Kostoryz and Golihar.

So far, Humble Police have not made an arrest in the murder, but Uresti vows to put pressure on them to do so.

“I want justice for my husband," she said. "I mean, nobody should go through this. And I really really really want justice, and I’m not going to stop."