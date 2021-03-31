Texas lawmakers considering bills that would limit use of no-knock warrants

When it comes to police reform, no-knock warrants are at the top of the list.

“My pain is my grief, so this fight here is my grief. This is the only reason why I’m going so hard, because if I stop now, I think I would break,” said Jumeka Reed of Killeen.

Reed, a local activist fighting against no-knock police raids, joined 14 other Texans in testifying this week during a Texas House committee hearing.

She talked about her brother, James Reed, who was shot and killed during a no-knock warrant executed by the Killeen Police Department in 2019.

“I felt really good because I had a chance to hear other people's story and other people's views and bring more light to it,” said Reed.

Texas lawmakers are considering two bills that would restrict the use of no-knock warrants statewide. Experts say the use should be limited, but there are instances in which it should be used.

“Do you have someone with may be a violent history or violent criminal history or, you know, they have weapons there. If you announce yourself, you’re giving them time to get their weapons,” said Reed.

Criminal justice experts say knocking while serving warrants can give suspects time to destroy evidence.