WACO, Texas — A Texas lawmaker is renewing his effort to keep children off social media, citing concerns about mental health, cyberbullying and the way platforms are designed to keep young users engaged.

State Rep. Jared Patterson, a Republican representing District 106, has filed House Bill 212 ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature. The proposal would prohibit Texans younger than 16 from using social media platforms. The bill would also require platforms to use age-verification methods before allowing someone to create an account. [capitol.texas.gov], [legiscan.com]

Patterson described social media as "the most harmful product that our kids have legal access to in Texas."

His concerns extend beyond cyberbullying. Patterson said algorithms can expose children to potentially harmful content while encouraging them to spend more time on the platforms.

"These platforms are very dangerous for our children, and not only from a cyberbullying standpoint, but more importantly, how they're actually physically designed," Patterson said. "These algorithms that go in and hook our kids and take them down these dark roads."

A renewed effort at the Texas Capitol

This isn't Patterson's first attempt to impose statewide restrictions on children's access to social media.

During the previous legislative session, Patterson authored House Bill 186, which would have prohibited social media use for people under 18. The legislation passed the Texas House 116-25 and advanced through a Senate committee, but it did not receive a vote in the full Senate before the session ended. The new proposal lowers the age threshold from 18 to 16. [texaspolic...search.com]

"It's pretty much the same bill, but we have reduced the age from 18 to 16," Patterson said.

Under HB 212, social media companies would have to use a "commercially reasonable" method relying on public or private transactional data to verify that a person creating an account is at least 16. Information collected for age verification could only be used for that purpose and would have to be deleted after the verification is complete. [capitol.texas.gov]

The proposal would also allow verified parents to request the deletion of an account belonging to a child under 16. Platforms would generally have 10 days to comply with a valid request. Violations could be enforced as deceptive trade practices under Texas law. [capitol.texas.gov]

Counselor says restrictions could start important conversations

While Patterson is focused on restricting access, Texas counselor Laurie Poole said legislation alone may not eliminate problems such as bullying.

"I'm not sure that placing a ban in and of itself is going to reduce bullying," Poole said. "I think what it will create is an awareness of and conversations with parents, between parents, adults and teens, within the school environment, within social and athletic environments."

Poole said social interaction remains an important part of children's development, making conversations between parents and teenagers especially important as families navigate social media.

"Parents and the adults in the environment of these teens have to ask, 'What kind of behavior am I practicing? And what kind of role model am I?'" Poole said.

She said parents can also examine their own social media habits and set an example for their children.

"I think there has to be conversation and that parents have to set examples for their teens as well," Poole said. "And maybe this will open up more conversation about some really important things."

What happens next?

HB 212 has been filed for consideration during the 90th Texas Legislature, which convenes Jan. 12, 2027. [reclaimthenet.org]

If lawmakers approve the bill and it becomes law, it would take effect Sept. 1, 2027. The prohibition on social media use by children younger than 16 would apply beginning Jan. 1, 2028. [capitol.texas.gov], [texaspolic...search.com]

This story was reported by Alexa Conroy and converted from a broadcast script into a digital format with the assistance of AI.

