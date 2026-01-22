Texas jury awards $7.5 million to Marlin ISD families in school retaliation case

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A federal jury in Waco has awarded $7.5 million to five plaintiffs who sued Marlin Independent School District officials for First Amendment retaliation after they publicly criticized the district's decision to cancel graduation just days before the ceremony.

The unanimous verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found in favor of Monica Johnson, Clifford Jones, Brandolyn Jones, Praiyer Jones, and Addai Jones in their case against Marlin ISD, former Superintendent Darryl Henson, and Chief of Police John Simmons.

The jury also awarded $4,008,199 in punitive damages against Henson and Simmons following a week-long trial. The case centered on the district's May 2023 decision to cancel the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony just three days before it was scheduled to occur.

On May 22, 2023, Henson claimed only five seniors were eligible to graduate and announced the May 25th ceremony would be postponed. However, testimony at trial confirmed nearly the entire senior class had been eligible to graduate on time.

Dr. Darryl Henson responded in the quote below:

The District maintains that its officials acted in good faith and within the scope of their professional duties. We believe there are strong legal grounds to challenge the award, and the district will pursue all legal actions.



This ongoing legal matter will not deter Marlin ISD from its mission. We remain focused on our academic progress and are committed to a stable, high-quality learning environment for our community.



The Marlin ISD Board of Trustees wishes to state unequivocally that the District fully supports the staff members that are named in this case and we firmly defend their actions and the integrity of the administration's decisions.Because this remains an active legal matter pending further judicial review, the District will have no further comment at this time.



When the Jones family and Johnson publicly criticized the decision, school officials began retaliating against them. Johnson created a petition calling for Henson's removal, which prompted further retaliation from district officials.

The retaliatory actions included removing Johnson from a public meeting without cause and issuing a criminal trespass warning barring her from all Marlin ISD property for one year. Officials also lowered Praiyer's and Addai's grades after the school year had ended and refused to allow Johnson's daughter, Class of 2023 valedictorian Me'Kia Mouling, to deliver her valedictorian speech at the postponed graduation.

School officials changed Me'Kia's class rank and repeatedly taunted Johnson about it during a public meeting. Both Johnson and Brandolyn Jones received "cease and desist" letters threatening litigation if they continued speaking publicly about their experiences with Henson and Marlin ISD.

"We are extremely grateful for the jury verdict," Brandolyn and Clifford Jones said. "Justice could not have been served without God, our attorney Janelle Davis, and Pacific Justice Institute standing up for our children and our parental rights. No parent or student in Texas should ever experience what we did."

Johnson emphasized the broader implications for school accountability.

"Retaliation for the exercise of constitutional and parental rights is against school policy, and anyone who violates it should be held accountable," Johnson said.

The plaintiffs brought their claims under federal civil rights statute 42 U.S.C. § 1983, which allows individuals to sue government officials who violate constitutional rights. Their claims centered on violations of the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Addai Jones also brought claims under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in federally funded programs.

The jury awarded nominal and compensatory damages against all defendants, plus $254,762 in punitive damages against Simmons and $3,753,437 against Henson.

"This verdict sends a clear message that public officials cannot use their authority to silence parents or punish students for speaking out," said Janelle Davis, lead attorney for Pacific Justice Institute. "School districts are entrusted with educating children, not intimidating families who demand accountability. The Constitution protects the right to challenge government misconduct, and this jury affirmed that principle."

Pacific Justice Institute Founder and President Brad Dacus called the verdict a major victory for constitutional rights in public education.

"This is a powerful victory for parents and students across America," Dacus said. "When school officials abuse their power to retaliate against families for speaking the truth, they undermine the very foundations of our democracy. This jury stood up for the First Amendment and reminded every school district that the Constitution is not optional."

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.