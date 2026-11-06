Texas game wardens urge safety as deer season opens

WACO, Texas — With deer season opening this weekend in McLennan County, Texas, game wardens are reminding hunters that staying safe begins before they head into the woods.

“As far as gun safety, treat every firearm as if it's loaded,” Texas Game Warden Dustin Delgado said.

The reminders apply to both first-time and experienced hunters preparing to take part in one of Texas’ most popular outdoor traditions.

Beyond safe firearm handling, Delgado said hunters should make sure they have completed any required hunter education before heading out.

“Hunter's education is required for folks born on or after September 2nd, 1971,” Delgado said. “Ultimately required to take that course to hunt here in Texas.”

The hunter education course is provided through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and covers topics including firearm handling, hunting ethics and outdoor survival skills.

Game wardens are also asking the public to help them keep hunting areas safe.

With just two game wardens covering McLennan County, Delgado said reports from residents can help wardens identify potential hunting, fishing and water safety violations.

“We're definitely excited to continue to push out our TI 401 program,” Delgado said. “Basically, it is a texting service that allows the general public to anonymously report hunting and fishing water safety violations.”

Hunters can find additional information about deer hunting requirements, hunter education and safety guidelines through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

This story was reported on air by Alexa Conroy and converted into a digital format with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

