Texas firefighter community mourns loss of dedicated lieutenant

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Texas firefighter community is mourning the loss of dedicated emergency responder, Lieutenant Robert Earl Whitmore.

"Robert endured a valiant battle against cancer before joining his dad Chief Earl Whitmore in the gates of heaven," the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

"Rest easy now good fella for your assignment here is complete."

Whitmore is reported to have worked as a Lieutenant in the Taylor Fire Department prior to his death.

He is also said to have been concurrently volunteering with the Milano Volunteer Fire Department, on top of his duties as Lieutenant.

"We ask that you keep the entire Whitmore Family, as well as Robert’s Emergency Responder Family in your thoughts and prayers." Rockdale VFD said in closing.