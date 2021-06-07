Texas energy coalitions merge for continued pressure on reform

WACO, TX — The Texans Against Abusive Energy Pricing coalition joined Texans for Fair Energy Billing (TXFEB) just after Texas’ 87th Legislative session - in hopes for a continued and unified call to address the issues caused by Winter Storm Uri.

With the expanded membership, TXFEB intends to move state leaders by launching a social media campaign to inform ratepayers on the current cost options they have available and collect the impactful stories of Texans that are continuing to be affected. Members will also travel the state to inform Texas residents and businesses on where their electric bill increases are coming from.

"Texans cannot and should not be asked to bear the responsibility of paying for the State's massive mistake. Instead, ERCOT and the PUCT must take responsibility for their failure,” said Al Hartman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hartman Income REIT. “We have and will continue to strongly support TXFEB’s efforts to educate the public and shape policy so that we never face a crisis like this again.”

TXFEB reached Texas’ 87th Legislative session with a petition to stabalize pricing in the energy market - over 13,000 Texans signed on. The coalition testified on behalf of Texas businesses, residents, and utility companies and sent over 6,000 emails to legislative members.

"This Legislative regular session was just the tip of the iceberg; there is so much more work to be done to protect Texas ratepayers, taxpayers and voters from the lasting impacts of Winter Storm Uri," said Brandon Young, CEO of Payless Power. "We owe it to the people of Texas to continue fighting until they don’t have to worry about how they are going to find the money to pay for State oversight.”