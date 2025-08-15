Texas Education Agency releases 2025 Accountability Ratings

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency released the 2025 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses across the state on Friday.

The delayed 2024 ratings are also now available for school systems and the public following the resolution of legal proceedings that previously prevented their release.

TEA said in a statement that 24% of the districts rated improved their scores while most school campuses maintained their previous ratings.

Here's how some of our local school districts ratings look this year compared to last year:

Waco ISD

2024-25: D / 63

2023-24 : D / 64

Belton ISD

2024-25: B / 80

2023-24: C / 77

Killeen ISD

2024-25: C / 74

2023-24: C / 75

Temple ISD

2024-25: C / 77

2023-24: D / 69

Bryan ISD

2024-25: C /76

2023-24: C / 71

College Station ISD

2024-25: B / 83

2023-24: B / 82

Temple ISD issued a statement following the TEA Accountability Ratings being released:

"The true purpose of the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) Accountability Ratings is to inform the public about school performance. This release of the 2024 TEA Accountability Ratings and the 2025 TEA Accountability Ratings further validates the compelling reasons to replace the STAAR test, which is consistent with Governor Greg Abbott’s wishes. TISD is proud to work closely with Representative Brad Buckley in authoring House Bill 8 during this Special Session, which would eliminate the STAAR Test and overhaul the current Accountability System.

The most recently released accountability results were heavily impacted by several factors. These factors included retroactive reporting that applied to students who had already graduated and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to grade student writing responses. These retroactive changes resulted in a 244% increase in lower accountability ratings across the state over the last two years.

Temple ISD operates under a continuous improvement model and as soon as preliminary student scores were received in 2024, we began implementing plans to address those concerns." - Temple ISD

Temple ISD added that the following areas are where the district is celebrating success as shown through the recent ratings:



Temple ISD had a record number of schools receiving a B rating or higher

Edwards Academy received an A rating

Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Bonham Middle School, and Lamar Middle School all received B ratings

Nine of 12 campus showed improvement from 2024 to 2025

Temple ISD campuses received 25 total distinctions in 2025

K-2 students showed significant gains in math

Middle School Reading increased in performance

Fifth and eighth grade science showed increases

Meanwhile, here are some areas the district sees improvement happening:



Writing performance on Extended Constructed Response

Student growth in English I and II

Analysis of literary and informational text

You can view the full list of ratings for schools and school districts here.