DPS: 3 hour delay after accident on I-35 north in West, firefighter dies

WEST, Texas — A West firefighter was struck by a vehicle while responding to a vehicle fire on northbound I-35 near Exit 354 in West around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The firefighter later died, Sgt. Ryan Howard told 25 News.

The inside lane of the interstate was shut down with traffic control devices, a fire engine, and two DPS patrol units when a Peterbilt semi-trailer disregarded traffic control devices and struck the fire engine and both patrol units, DPS said.

The West firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition, before he passed.

Two troopers were also transported to be treated for injuries from the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE: DPS says a West firefighter is critically injured after the crash on 35 northbound. Two troopers also hurt. @25NewsKXXV https://t.co/V67uPSTdUK pic.twitter.com/rt7Dz43xwG — Todd Unger (@ToddNEWS) March 28, 2023