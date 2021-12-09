Texas DPS searching for suspect, vehicle in North Texas hit-and-run

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a bicyclist in Ellis County.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on Interstate 45 service road when it struck 37-year-old Alvin Le Roy Short who was riding his bicycle.

Police said Short was traveling north on the service road when he was thrown off by the impact. The vehicle failed to stop and render aid.

Short was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Texas DPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texas DPS office in Waxahachie at (972) 923-6670 or the Ellis County Sheriff's office at (972) 937-6060.