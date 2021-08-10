Texas DPS searching for missing 71-year old

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing 71-year old Eugenia Roden.

Roden was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, on the 800 Block of South Belt Line Road in Irving. She was last seen on Monday, August 9 at 1:30 pm.

Roden is a white female with gray hair and brown eyes, 5'4" in height. Authorities are also searching for her vehicle, a 2004 black Ford Expedition with the license number CF7D148.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bedford Police Department at (817) 952-2127.