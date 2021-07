The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing 21-year old Khoryn Williams.

Texas DPS issued an Endangered Missing Alert, for a missing person with intellectual disabilities, for Williams who is 5'6" in height.

He was last seen at 200 Block Patton Dr. Cedar Hill, TX wearing red pants, a black shirt, black puma slides, and a red fanny pack.

Anyone with information can call the Cedar Hill Police Department at (972) 291-5181.