The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing 18-year old James Sterace.

Sterace was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark shorts, white socks, and black slides. The teen is approximately 5'2" with blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen at the 2400 Block of Rosewood Austin, TX at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.

Anyone with information can call (512) 974-0911 to report to the Austin Police Department.