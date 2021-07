The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing 18-year old Chloe Allway.

Allway was last seen at 1 am on Wednesday, July 28, wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants at the 9000 block of Dugas Drive in San Antonio.

Allway is described as a black female, 5'5" in height, with braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information can call (210) 207-7660 for the San Antonio Police Department.