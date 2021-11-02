Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas DPS searching for missing 14-year-old, suspect out of Glenn Heights

items.[0].image.alt
Texas DPS
B8FECC32-125B-45B7-90B4-EA01E676D6E1.jpeg
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 23:15:08-04

Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson who was allegedly abducted from a school bus stop.

Johnson was last seen just before 5 p.m. at the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights, according to the amber alert.

Police said the child was allegedly abducted by her mother, 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, who does not have custody.

Hickman, a black female with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

The two are believed to be in a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019