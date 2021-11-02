Texas DPS searching for missing 14-year-old, suspect out of Glenn Heights

Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson who was allegedly abducted from a school bus stop.

Johnson was last seen just before 5 p.m. at the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights, according to the amber alert.

Police said the child was allegedly abducted by her mother, 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, who does not have custody.

Hickman, a black female with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

The two are believed to be in a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.