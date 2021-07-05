Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas DPS searching for endangered missing person

items.[0].image.alt
Texas DPS
Texas DPS.JPG
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 15:23:41-04

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an endangered missing person alert for 31-year old Harry Berkman.

The endangered missing alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Berkman was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Monday, July 5, at 2800 Painted Trail Dallas, TX wearing a dark jacket, khaki pants, and flip flop sandals while carrying two blue reusable bags.

Berkman is 5'5" in height with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this individual can contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg