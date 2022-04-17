Texas DPS searching for endangered, missing 17-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 17-year-old Kobe Taylor.

Taylor is 6'1 and was last seen on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the 600 Block of Berry Road in Houston, Texas. He was last seen wearing a black and burgundy shirt, gray shorts, black and blue shoes, and is carrying one black backpack and one blue backpack.

He is classified as a missing person with intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.