Texas DPS searching for 19-year old endangered missing person

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing 19-year-old Iness Jiongo.

Texas DPS issued an endangered, missing person with intellectual disabilities, alert for Jiongo.

Jiongo is 5'0" in height, and was last seen at 200 North Comal San Antonio, TX at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

She was wearing 5 braids in her hair, with a multi-color tank top, and black shorts with white stripes on each side.

Anyone with information can call (210) 207-7660 to report information to San Antonio Police Department.