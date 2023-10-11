Texas DPS reminds drivers to limit distractions on the road after fatality in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas — One man from Manor, Texas, died on Thursday after an accident east of Hamilton on SH 36.

According to Texas DPS, 51-year-old Frankie Torres was traveling westbound driving a sedan, and a 20-year-old male from Jourdanton was traveling eastbound driving a pickup truck, towing a horse trailer with three horses.

Torres' vehicle left the roadway, over corrected, lost control, and went into a side skid. He then crossed into the other lane into the path of the pickup truck, causing a head-on collision.

Both vehicles ended up in a barrow ditch, and the impact caused the horse trailer to roll over on its side.

Torres was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital and released.

Next of kin have been notified — this is an ongoing investigation.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions while driving. Limiting distractions greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash," authorities said.