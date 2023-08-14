Texas DPS reminds drivers to buckle up following fatality on SH 22

HILL COUNTY — Texas DPS would like to remind Texans to always wear their safety belts, following the death of an unrestrained passenger who fell out of a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

At around 5 a.m. on State Highway 22 in Hill County, 39-year-old Stella Nichole Peacock of Whitney, Texas, was not wearing her seat belt, and fell out of the vehicle through the passenger-side door of a Jeep Wrangler. Operating the vehicle was a 53-year-old male, also from Whitney.

According to authorities, Peacock was pronounced dead on the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

"Wearing your safety belt is required by Texas State law and will greatly reduce the probability of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a traffic crash," Texas DPS said.