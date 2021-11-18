Texas DPS issue Endangered Missing Persons Alert for two women

Texas DPS is searching for two endangered missing women out of Glenn Heights.

Judith Tidwell, 22, and April Carrier, 22, were both last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at 1701 South Beckley Road in Glenn Heights. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Tidwell was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki slacks, and black and white Nike size 5 tennis shoes.

Carrier was last seen wearing an unknown shirt, black spandex pants with white stripe, pink Nike size 7 tennis shoes, according to the DPS alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.