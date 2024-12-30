Texas DPS driver license offices closed for the remainder of Monday following an outage

The Texas Department of Public Safety is experiencing an outage that is affecting driver license officers across the state of Texas — offices are now closed for the remainder of the day (Monday).

"Our staff is working with affected customers to reschedule their appointments as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," officials said.

Texas DPS would like to remind Texans that DPS offices will be closed Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1 in observance of the New Year's holiday.