Texas DPS asking for public's help regarding fatal hit-and-run on FM 933

Posted at 4:32 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 17:32:32-04

HILL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for information from the public regarding a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on FM 933 this week.

According to DPS, a vehicle was traveling southbound near CR 1221, north of Whitney, and fled the scene.

The incident "may have occurred on or after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, but before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4," authorities said.

"Anyone who may have spotted or may have information regarding this crash should contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313."

25 News will provide updates and additional details as the become available.

