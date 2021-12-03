Texas DPS adds former deputy, Fort Worth sex offender to Texas Most Wanted List

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two sex offenders to the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists.

One man, 49-year-old James Mark Bishops, was a former deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office. Bishops was arrested in 2005 for allegations of sexual exploitation of a child. He was then arrested again in 2020, after he moved to Tulia, for the alleged continuous sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Bishop is 6 feet 1 inch in height and Texas DPS said he is trained in martial arts. Bishop may also use false identification.

Phillip Mark Ward, 59, has been wanted since March for a parole violation and for failure to register as a sex offender.

"In 1992, Ward was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents involving an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy," said Texas DPS.

Ward is 5 feet 10 inches tall in height and has a tattoo on his chest.

To be eligible for cash rewards Texas DPS said tipsters can use one of the following three methods: