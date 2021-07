The Texas Dept. of Public Safety is searching for 84-year old Robert Wilson of Mesquite.

Wilson was last seen at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, July 27 on the 20000 Block of IH-635. He was seen wearing a gray cap, a turquoise polo shirt, a long sleeve white cardigan, blue jeans, and carrying a white bag.

Call (972) 285-6336 to report information to Mesquite Police Department.