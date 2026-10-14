Texas counselor warns of emotional impact if Fort Hood execution is live-streamed

FORT HOOD, Texas — Plans to potentially livestream the firing-squad execution of former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan are raising questions about what emotional impact watching an execution in real time could have on viewers, particularly children.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, was convicted in the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood that killed 13 people and injured 32 others. His execution is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Fort Hood. The Pentagon confirmed plans on Oct. 8 to livestream the execution, although President Donald Trump has since said he will ultimately decide whether it will be broadcast publicly.

Alexa Conroy spoke with Laurie Poole, a licensed professional counselor in Texas, about the possible emotional consequences of witnessing a real execution through a screen.

“We can't tell ourselves that it's fictitious,” Poole said. “This is a real thing that is happening, and it can be pretty hard to get those images out of your mind, you know, if you're watching it in real time.”

Poole said she is particularly concerned about how exposure to such a broadcast could affect children who may see it without preparation or context.

“Because the trauma of watching something like this with no preparation, no perspective, no understanding, especially for children, I think is going to create a lot of conversation within families,” Poole said.

Counselor urges parents to start conversations now

Poole said parents should not wait until the execution date to consider how their children could encounter information, video or conversations surrounding the event.

“So if it's something that parents have been a little laissez-faire about in the past, now would certainly be the time to pay attention to where are their children getting information? What's the conversation at school?” Poole said.

The Pentagon's announcement has also prompted a broader national debate over whether an execution should be made available for the public to watch.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the execution should be public because people need to understand there are serious consequences for such crimes. CBS News reported that Trump said he understands the reasoning that supporters believe a public broadcast could “serve as an example.”

The proposed livestream has also drawn bipartisan criticism. CBS News reported that several Republican and Democratic lawmakers have publicly objected to broadcasting the execution.

When Conroy asked Poole what she hopes government officials consider before deciding whether to move forward with a livestream, Poole questioned whether broadcasting an execution would actually deter future violence.

“If the purpose is, will it deter crime? I don't think so. I don't think it will act as a deterrent,” Poole said. “It will simply be for more drama and perhaps more of a political statement than anything else as opposed to the well-being of our citizens and the American population.”

Hasan's execution set for December

Hasan's execution is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Fort Hood. If carried out as planned, it would be the U.S. military's first execution since 1961 and its first execution by firing squad since 1945.

For Poole, the possibility of millions of people having access to someone's final moments makes conversations about what families consume online particularly important before that date.

Whether the execution will ultimately be livestreamed remains unsettled; Trump has said he will make the final decision on whether the public broadcast moves forward.

KXXV will continue following developments surrounding Hasan's scheduled execution and the decision over a potential livestream.

This story was originally reported on air by KXXV journalist Alexa Conroy and was adapted into a digital format with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The reporting, interviews and source material are the work of the journalist.

