Texas based organization BINT sued for scamming African American Community

WACO, TX — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against an organization under the name Blessings in No Time (BINT) for leading an illegal pyramid scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husband and wife, LaShonda and Marlon Moore from Prosper, Texas are being charged with scamming tens of millions of dollars from the members of the African American community, according to the lawsuit.

BINT asked for monetary compensation to assist needy members of the African American community afflicted by the pandemic, in the promise of a money back guarantee and that it could be returned eight times the amount they initially gave to the organization.

Victims of the scam paid $1,400 to $1,425 and were promised over $11,200 back to recruit other members to join the pyramid scheme. The money back guarantee also required that victims keep quiet about BINT on social media platforms, but refund requests still went unpaid and the owners are now out of funds.

“BINT scammed Texans out of money by exploiting their deeply-held religious faith during a national crisis. This is despicable behavior, and BINT will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Paxton said.

For more information on how to avoid and identify scams/pyramid schemes visit www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.