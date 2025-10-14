Texas awards $164 million to support volunteer fire departments through historic funding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A transformative investment by the 89th Texas Legislature has resulted in the Texas A&M Forest Service approving $164 million in grants to strengthen volunteer fire departments across the state.

This funding will provide 558 fire trucks and 321 slip-on units to rural Texas volunteer fire departments through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

A Historic Investment in Rural Firefighters

Established in 2001 by Texas House Bill 2604, the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program has awarded over $500 million in grants to Texas fire departments, fostering critical equipment upgrades and training. The latest funding marks the largest distribution ever made by the program and represents a significant step in supporting local firefighting efforts.

Tuesday's grants are part of the first phase of distributing over $192 million allocated to Texas volunteer fire departments, following the legislature's recent appropriation. Fire departments that submitted funding requests on or before Nov. 7, 2024, are now receiving these vital resources.

Enhancing Wildfire Response Capabilities

Texas employs a tiered wildfire response system, with local fire departments and counties serving as the initial responders. When wildfires escalate beyond local capacity, state agencies step in to help contain and manage the flames. The updated equipment funding ensures these first responders are equipped to effectively address such emergencies.

“Texas fire departments are the front line of local response, and their equipment capacity is vital to response time and effectiveness,” said Al Davis, director of the Texas A&M Forest Service. “This historic funding reflects the strong support of the Texas Legislature and governor. Their investment allows us to continue supporting and equipping firefighters who protect Texas’ lives and property.”

Supporting Local Fire Departments and Ongoing Needs

Investing in critical firefighting equipment allows local departments to respond more efficiently to wildfires, house fires, motor vehicle accidents, and other emergencies.

Additionally, during the legislative session, approximately $88 million in base funding was allocated for fiscal years 2026-27 to meet ongoing equipment needs across the state.

Over the coming months, Texas fire departments can expect additional grants for fire and rescue equipment, personal protective gear, training aids, and dry hydrants, further bolstering emergency response capabilities across rural communities.

About the Texas A&M Forest Service

The Texas A&M Forest Service is a key partner in wildfire suppression, forest health, and disaster mitigation efforts throughout Texas. Their initiatives ensure that volunteer fire departments and first responders are well-equipped to protect communities and natural resources statewide.

