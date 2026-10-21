Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warns Republicans of challenges ahead of November midterms

WACO, Texas — With Election Day just weeks away, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says Republicans face a series of challenges heading into the November midterm elections, pointing to concerns over infrastructure, surveillance technology, and agriculture that he believes could influence voters.

Miller, one of the state’s most outspoken Republicans, spoke with 25 News reporter Alexa Conroy about what he believes is at stake as Texans begin casting their ballots.

“Republicans, it's gonna be the closest election we've had, at least for our statewide offices,” Miller said. “I say it's a death by 1,000 cuts.”

Miller argued that several issues have created frustration among voters, including the development of data centers, high-voltage transmission lines and the use of Flock cameras.

“We’re on the wrong side of data centers,” Miller said, adding that he believes rural Republicans in particular oppose them. “We’re on the wrong side of the 765 transmission lines.”

Miller also criticized his party’s response to Flock cameras, saying Republicans have not done enough to address concerns surrounding the technology.

The agriculture commissioner said his concerns about Republican performance in a midterm election are not new.

“Republicans historically, we don’t do that well during midterm elections,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of obstacles in front of us.”

Miller believes changing positions now, with voting already underway, could also create additional questions among voters.

“Any change in your position now as a Republican, you’re just a flip-flop,” Miller said. “You’re just blowing with the breeze. You’re trying to garner votes.”

Miller points to concerns among farmers and ranchers

Agriculture remains Miller’s biggest concern.

He said farmers and ranchers are frustrated over beef imports and their effect on the cattle market. Miller claimed 300,000 metric tons of beef had been allowed into the country and said calves were worth hundreds of dollars less per head as a result, while consumers had not seen lower beef prices.

“Farmers and ranchers were the strongest supporters of the Republican cause,” Miller said. “They’re feeling a little bit betrayed.”

Miller said he believes those concerns, combined with other issues facing Republicans, should serve as a warning to members of his party heading into November.

“I think it’s a wake-up call,” Miller said.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

This story was reported on air by 25 News reporter Alexa Conroy and adapted into a digital article with the assistance of AI.

