TEXAS (KXXV/KRHD) — Texas A&M opens the 2026 football season against Missouri State this Saturday night at Kyle Field, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

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Texas A&M vs. Missouri State Preview

While the Aggies enter as heavy favorites, head coach Mike Elko says the opener is about more than the result.

"It's finally game week. We get to stop talking about what things can be, what things can be about, and we get to run out of the tunnel and go play somebody else," Elko said.

Entering his third year leading the program, Elko says he wants his team to establish a clear identity built on toughness and physicality.

"We want our program to be about a couple things. We want to be a gritty team. We want to be a team that knows how to go out there and perform when needed and has unbelievable mental toughness and resolve… We want to be an extremely physical football team on both sides of the ball and on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think that has been our identity and this team has shown the ability to do that. Now we got to go do it on Saturdays," Elko said.

Much of the offensive attention centers on returning starting quarterback Marcel Reed and whether the Aggies can take the next step in consistency and explosiveness. Elko says Reed has improved throughout the offseason, but the real test is now here.

"He works really hard, he's gotten better, he's got a better command of the offense. But he's got to go out and we've got to play. The reality of this thing is that we've done what we've had to do to get to this point, now it's time to go play," Elko said.

Junior wide receiver Mario Craver is expected to help elevate the offense. Craver says Missouri State may present more challenges than people expect.

"We know they're going to be physical at the point of attack. They have a coordinator from Auburn, and Auburn played pretty good defense on us last year. So I'm expecting a competitive game, seeing a lot of different coverages. It's going to be fun," Craver said.

The Aggies are also still sorting through competition along the offensive line after losing nearly the entire unit from last season. Elko says depth and rotation will play a key role early in the year.

"We're still searching to figure out who the best five are and what that will look like because you don't know until you get into those live game settings what it's going to look like together," Elko said.

Defensively, expectations remain high. Elko believes the ceiling is there but says focus and urgency will determine how dominant this unit can become.

"I think we have a chance to be really good if we have the ability to go out and focus and play with the level of urgency that we need to. I think they have a very high ceiling but they've got to go out and do it," Elko said.

Senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe says this opener carries extra personal meaning.

"I'm very excited. I've been waiting for this moment since January. That's all I could think of. God willing, this is my last year. And so since January, I've been thinking about this every single day. And it's finally here," Ratcliffe said.

Despite Missouri State's underdog status, Elko says preparing for the Bears has not been easy. Missouri State is transitioning to Conference USA and brings in former SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods as head coach.

"When you're playing a new staff it makes it even more challenging… They've got a really talented quarterback that came over from UTEP that started seven games who's got the ability to hurt you with his arms and with his legs," Elko said.

For Texas A&M, Saturday night is about more than a season-opening win. It's about setting the tone and finding out whether this team can become a serious playoff contender.

"We want to go out there and see where we are… then figure out where the adjustments need to come and what we need to do to become the best team we're capable of being," Elko said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

