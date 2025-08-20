Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas A&M teams up with Buc-ee's to offer iconic items and snacks in historic partnership

HOWDY BUCEES AT TAMU.jpg
<i>Laura McKenzie/Texas A&amp;M University Division of Marketing and Communications</i>
Buc-ee’s products are now available at three locations on the campus of Texas A&amp;M University.
HOWDY BUCEES AT TAMU.jpg
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — In a historic first-of-its-kind partnership, Buc-ee's and Texas A&M University announced the two are teaming up to offer some of the famous travel center's snacks and merchandise at the university's main campus in College Station.

Starting Aug. 20, Texas A&M is offering more that 45 of Buc-ee's most popular products at three locations on its main campus.

BUCEES 3.jpg

Snacks like Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and other Buc-ee's brand merchandise are now available at Aggie Express Commons, Aggie Express Hullabaloo and Creekside Market through Aggie Dining.

"As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s and a proud member of the Texas A&M Class of 1980. “We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.”
- Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee's
BUCEES 4.jpg

The collaboration between these two iconic Texas establishments continues Aggie Dining's mission to bring innovative and student-loved brands to campus, enhancing convenience and campus life.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood