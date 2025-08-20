Texas A&M teams up with Buc-ee's to offer iconic items and snacks in historic partnership

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — In a historic first-of-its-kind partnership, Buc-ee's and Texas A&M University announced the two are teaming up to offer some of the famous travel center's snacks and merchandise at the university's main campus in College Station.

Starting Aug. 20, Texas A&M is offering more that 45 of Buc-ee's most popular products at three locations on its main campus.

Texas A&M University

Snacks like Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and other Buc-ee's brand merchandise are now available at Aggie Express Commons, Aggie Express Hullabaloo and Creekside Market through Aggie Dining.

"As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s and a proud member of the Texas A&M Class of 1980. “We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.” - Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee's

Texas A&M University

The collaboration between these two iconic Texas establishments continues Aggie Dining's mission to bring innovative and student-loved brands to campus, enhancing convenience and campus life.