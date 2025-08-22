Texas A&M System gains a new campus, search for new president underway

AUSTIN, Texas (KRHD) — Governor Greg Abbott signed into law ceremoniously on Friday the transfer of the University of Houston-Victoria to the Texas A&M University system.

"Victoria currently and in the future is going to play a pivotal economic role for our entire state. It is essential that we as a state work in collaboration with Victoria to ensure that they have the university system that will provide the well-trained and well-educated workforce needed for the next decade and the next century. Congratulations to Texas A&M-Victoria and to the bright future of the city of Victoria and Victoria County." - Gov. Greg Abbott

The governor was joined by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Representative AJ Louderback and leadership from the new Texas A&M-Victoria.

Senate Bill 2361, authored by Sen. Kolkhorst and sponsored by Rep. Louderback, transfers all governance, assets, and oversight of the Victoria campus from the University of Houston System to the Texas A&M University System.

The institution will now be called Texas A&M-Victoria and will be the 12th university in the Texas A&M System.

The Texas A&M University System announced the change in June, but Friday's bill signing made it official after years in the making and with overwhelming legislative support.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced that Texas A&M University-Victoria received $25 million in the new state budget for the change.

“This is a transformational moment for Victoria and for South Texas. The people of this region deserve a world-class regional university, and that’s exactly what we’re going to help build. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott, Senator Kolkhorst, and Representative Louderback — and with this new $25 million investment — Texas A&M–Victoria is ready for takeoff. I am especially happy about this milestone, since I grew up in Victoria County.” - Chancellor Sharp

The new university campus officially becomes part of the Texas A&M System on Sept. 1 and national search for the first president of Texas A&M–Victoria is now underway.