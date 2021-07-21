Texas A&M Central Texas expecting over $2 million in funding for cybersecurity research

Texas A&M University - Central Texas is expected to receive $2,990,000 in funding, if the Defense Appropriations bill is signed into law this month.

Representative John Carter (TX-31) and Texas A&M Central Texas Inaugural President Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, made the announcement Wednesday, July 21. The funding will go towards research on Department of Defense hardware and software vulnerabilities, to avoid cyber-attacks.

“Our nation’s security is not limited to the front lines of battle. War is now being fought in terms of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks and we must be prepared to meet those challenges head-on,” said Congressman John Carter. “I’m proud of the work Texas A&M University- Central Texas is conducting in this field and excited that this funding, once signed into law, will help them continue to enhance the security of cyber hardware and software to keep the nation safe. I want to thank Dr. Nigliazzo and the TAMU-CT team for their partnership and advocacy throughout this process.”

The Defense Appropriations bill is expected to reach the House floor by the end of July 2021. Dr. Nigliazzo said this funding and support been crucial to the University's cyber program, and that students will be given the opportunity to contribute to the nation.

“Congressman Carter has simultaneously enhanced the developing capability of our cyber research at TAMU-CT while advancing the education of our students, with both contributing to the long-term security of our nation," said Dr. Nigliazzo. "That’s quite a demonstration of the use and impact of resources. We applaud it, we are inspired by it, and we are thankful for it.”