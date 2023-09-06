Texans react to Ken Paxton impeachment trial

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It was a busy day inside the State Capitol Tuesday, as Texas history was made during day one of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial.

Despite the bustle of the trial, there was a lack of attendance by the public in the senate chambers.

There were no signs of protest like there has been in the past for other major Texas issues. The people who did show up though, had a great deal to say.

Natalie Ibe was one of the first inside, ready to support Attorney General Ken Paxton. She expressed her disappointment with the Republicans in the Senate who are voting against Paxton.

She said her senator voted for the trial and with that vote, she didn't feel represented. Ibe said she will keep fighting until change is made.

"It's not my future that depends on it, it's the future of the 20's and 30's — they're the ones whose lives are at stake," Ibe said.

"I don't want them to become slaves to some world governance that doesn't care who we are as people or what we want."

One woman who wants Paxton out of office believes he's a criminal, and doesn't understand how he's still in office.

"I don't wonder why it disappoints me that it took so long to get to this point, when this man has done so many questionable thing," Lynn Tozser said.

Tozser showed up Tuesday morning thinking there would be protests, but was shocked when nobody had any signs in hand.

The trial could last between two to three weeks.

It is possible as the trial continues, more people protesting or showing support may begin to show up.