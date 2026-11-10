TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Veterans and community members came together in Temple for the city's Veterans Day ceremony, where those who served reflected on their heroism in the past — and their service that extends beyond Veterans Day.

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Temple veterans say honoring those who served should extend well beyond Veterans Day celebration

It was a morning of music, reflection, and gratitude as the community came together to honor those who served.

For veteran Bill Hecke, Veterans Day is about remembering the freedom that service men and women help protect.

"We wouldn't have the freedom we have if it weren't for veterans, and to me we're a brotherhood. And we all share whether we were combat or not, we all share the experiences of serving our country and serving the people of our country and maintaining a free country," Hecke said.

But for some veterans, the fight doesn't always end when they come home. George Dewey Howell Jr. served 22 years in the Army. He says some of the wounds veterans carry can't be seen.

"On the outside, they might look like they're not wounded, but inside carry a lot of hidden wounds. So just see somebody and pat them on the shoulder and say thank you for the job, well done," Howell said.

Others say that support should also extend to the families of service members who never returned home.

"I just feel that a lot is not being done to help the widows left behind by the veterans who have passed away. There are a lot of war that has gone in the past, Afghanistan, Iraq, and some of our soldiers did not come back home, and they have families, wife, children, so all these wives are now widows, and some of these widows are in need," Iheanyichukwu Sunday said.

The veterans agree, honoring those who wore the uniform doesn't have to end when Veterans Day does.

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