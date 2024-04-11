Temple Traffic Advisory: Old Waco Road closures coming April 16 and 17

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple said a short-term road closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 through Wednesday, April 17 from Tarver Drive/Jupiter Drive to Riverside Trail as part of the ongoing road construction on Old Waco Road.

Eastbound and westbound Riverside Trail traffic will have access blocked at Old Waco Road for a portion of the road.

Construction Map:

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.

From the City of Temple:

"This two-day road closure will block access to eastbound and westbound Riverside Trail traffic at Old Waco Road. Old Waco Road traffic will be detoured to South Pea Ridge Road, then northwest on Charter Oak Drive to the intersection with Riverside Trail. Westbound Riverside Trail traffic will be blocked at Old Waco Road and detoured southwest on Charter Oak Drive, then east on South Pea Ridge to the intersection with Old Waco Road and directed north on Old Waco Road to the intersection with Riverside Trail. Local traffic will have access to Riverside Trail and all driveways.



The city is asking drivers to use caution while driving through work areas and be aware of all traffic control devices.

If you have questions over the project, the city said you can reach the Engineering Department at (254) 298-5660.