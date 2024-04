TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is trying to locate a missing girl last seen April 15.

13-year-old Avary Whiteside was last seen Monday, April 15, around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Fallen Leaf Lane in Temple.

Avary is 5'6" and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple PD at (254) 298-5500.