Temple police seeking suspect after late-night robbery

Posted at 12:25 AM, May 05, 2023
TEMPLE, TX — Temple police are looking for a suspect after an aggravated robbery late Thursday night.

Officers were called to a Circle K gas station in the 2700 block of Airport Rd. just before 11 p.m.

There, they learned a man entered the station and pulled a gun on an employee. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he took off in the direction of Van Dyke Dr.

The man is described as being 5'5", wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black and white mask.

Anyone with information should contact either the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.

