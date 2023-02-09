Temple police searching for two suspects in armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Temple police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 3rd Street in response to a robbery.

The store clerk told police the suspects entered, fired a gun, and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspects fired a second round before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

The clerk described the suspects as Black males, wearing masks, with one wearing all black clothing and the other suspect wearing yellow sweatpants.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.