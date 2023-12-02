Temple police searching for robbery suspect, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery on Saturday.

The department said around 11:29 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1600 block of South 31st Street on a robbery report.

When officers arrived, they said they learned the suspect said he had a gun, but it was not shown during the incident.

Police said it is believed the suspect stole $500 before fleeing the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said the suspect they are searching for is a Black male on a bicycle.

This case is still under investigaiton. Temple Police said anyone with information should call the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 to report anonymously. You can also submit an anonymous tip at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.