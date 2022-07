TEMPLE, Texas — Police reported Saturday they are searching for a teenage runaway from Temple.

Michelle Ricks, 17, was last seen Wednesday wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.

Ricks stands at 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police did not disclose Ricks' last-known whereabouts.

The Temple Police Department urges those with information on the runaway's location to contact the department at (254)-298-5500.