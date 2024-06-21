Watch Now
Police locate family of child who was found in Temple

Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 21, 2024

UPDATE (10 a.m.) : Temple police said the child has been reunited with his family.

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a child found in Temple on Friday morning.

According to a post on Temple Police Department's Facebook page, officials say police found an unidentified child in the area of H.K. Allen Parkway and Heather Marie Court.

If you recognize him, please contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more information.

