TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Temple on Saturday.

Police said 12-year-old Jaqorien Bullard was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of West Calhoun Avenue on Saturday, April 27.

Police said Jaqorien left home voluntarily.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.