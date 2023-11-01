Watch Now
Temple police locate grenade, Fort Cavazos notified for removal

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to reports of a grenade on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Temple police were on the scene at around 1 p.m. where they located the explosive — it was confirmed as a secure live grenade.

"Fort Cavazos Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel have been notified and are on their way to remove the grenade," local authorities said.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

25 News will provide updates and additional details if they become available.

