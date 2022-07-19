Temple police investigating drive-by shooting incident

TEMPLE, TX — Temple police are now investigating after a drive-by shooting incident late Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Barton Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The circumstances around the shooting are not clear right now.

However, Temple police say no one was hurt, but a vehicle was hit several times.

Right now, officials have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

You can report anonymously.