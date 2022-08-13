Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Temple police investigating overnight shooting leaving 1 injured

Temple Police Department
Temple Police Department
Temple Police Department
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 15:53:31-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are investigating an overnight shooting leaving one male with life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers arrived at the 1800 block of East Avenue K and discovered shell casings. Police said during their initial investigation, officers were notified of an injured man suffering from gunshot wounds being treated at Baylor Scott & White.

Police said an unidentified individual dropped the victim at the hospital and subsequently fled.

Police did not provide a description of a possible suspect or the victim.

Police have not named any suspects at this time and ask those with information to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477 for anonymous reporting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019