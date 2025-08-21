Temple Police investigate burglary, vandalism at local feed and supply store

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a burglary and vandalism at Temple and Belton Feed & Supply, at its Temple location.

Temple PD says on Wednesday morning around 7:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 21800 block of SE HK Dodgen Loop for a burglary.

When officers arrived, they saw a front window was broken. Officers collected evidence and when they went inside, they noticed damage throughout the store.

According to surveillance video from Temple and Belton Feed & Supply, the suspect was seen inside the store just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Additional surveillance video shows the suspect walking on the docking area at 1:30 a.m.

Temple and Belton Feed & Supply

CSI was requested by Temple PD to help collect evidence and the TPD Criminal Investigations Division Property Detectives are investigating.