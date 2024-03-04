Watch Now
Temple police identify deceased pedestrian in traffic-related fatality

Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 11:54:30-05

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department have identified 58-year-old Marquita Pollion of Temple as the deceased female pedestrian involved in a traffic-related incident on March 1.

Next of kin has been notified.

On Friday, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a traffic-related fatality around 7:36 p.m. at the 4300 block of South 31st.

Police on the scene said they found Pollion had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle who struck Pollion remained on the scene.

Responders said they began traffic control as bystanders performed CPR on Pollion until Temple Fire & Rescue and EMS arrived. Once emergency services arrived, Pollion was transported to Baylor Scott & White Miedical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

